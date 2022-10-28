LEONARD PITTS: We strive toward enlightenment, language follows suit

Hugging my knees, with my silky, pink floral nightgown trailing below my toes, I crouched on the top step of the basement stairwell listening to the big kids and my parents chuckle as they watched television in the rec room of our house. Just minutes before, I’d been tucked into bed with my prayers said and Brahms’ lullaby playing on the music box hidden inside my doll, Pinky. The double bed felt empty without my sister who, at five years older, was part of the laughter in the room downstairs. Unable to fall asleep, knowing I was missing out on life around me, I had climbed out of bed to my spying spot. I could only hear bits from the television, but I could envision my dad sitting in the armchair, my mom and sister on the couch, and my two brothers on the floor, elbows bent over pillows, propping their heads up with their hands when they weren’t tussling with each other. I knew they were still munching on popcorn, because I got to have some before going to bed. My sister would bite off the hard hull end and give me the puffy kernel to eat. I listened intently to hear if anyone changed position and was heading down the hallway towards the stairs, but also because I did not want to miss a moment of what I was missing out on, knowing that if I was caught, I’d be scolded back to bed. A granddaughter recently asked if I was going to bed when she was. I responded that I was, thinking she wanted the assurance I always wanted; to not miss out on anything. I was surprised to learn that it didn't comfort her. She wanted someone to stay awake until she fell asleep.