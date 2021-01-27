LEONARD PITTS: What is it going to take to shock GOP back to itself?

For years, that question has weighed upon the rest of us – and even some of its own members – as we watched the Republican Party slide ever deeper into a morass of political extremism, screwball conspiracies, alternate facts and ambient rage incompatible with responsible governance. Every time Republicans obfuscated, equivocated and rationalized, every time they broke rules they once swore to uphold, every time they folded, spindled and mutilated values they once claimed as sacred, the question presented itself anew.

What’s it going to take to shock this party back to itself?

Mind you, we’ve learned a great deal about what will not do it. Public censure won’t. Logic won’t. Appeals to decency won’t. Nor will appeals to patriotism, duty and tradition. Nor will reminders that history is watching.

But there was a last hope one always held in reserve: that, when rubber met road and nitty met gritty, Republicans would finally return to some semblance of sanity because they’d have no other choice. But in the last three weeks, that hope has been smashed like, well, a window of the U.S. Capitol. It turns out that neither a violent physical attack on the government itself nor a direct threat to their very own lives and limbs is enough to get a groundswell of Republican lawmakers to do the right thing.