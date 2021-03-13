LEONARD PITTS: 'Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

Dear Sen. Tim Scott:

Sadly, it is no longer much of a surprise when an official of your party says some racially offensive thing. From calling Barack Obama “uppity” and “boy,” to decrying an imaginary “war on whites,” to declaring the world’s Black and brown nations “shithole countries,” racial offense has become the Republican brand, as much an identifier of the GOP as elephants in straw hats.

But even at that, the thing you said last week was remarkable. It came — where else? — on Fox “News” in response to MSNBC host Joy Reid saying that you, the only African-American senator in the party, gave it “a patina of diversity.” After defending you himself, host Trey Gowdy made a point of saying he wouldn’t even ask you to comment. But tellingly, you went out of your way to do just that.

“Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy,” you declared. “We need to take that seriously.”

Lord, have mercy.

And here, I’m obligated to establish the blindingly obvious, yet somehow still necessary. Which is that what you said was profoundly stupid and flat-out wrong.