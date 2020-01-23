LETTER: Examine the 'scope and limits of presidential power'

On the surface it seems unfortunate that we are going through the impeachment of a president during an election year. Yet, on the other hand, what an impeachment process asks of us as citizens, and asks of our leaders in Washington, is what is most needed in our political system.

We all need to soberly and seriously examine the scope and limits of presidential power and what is an abuse of that power, what is expected of the president with respect to the co-equal status of the House and Senate, what can a president refuse to give to those in Congress in their oversight role and what can’t a president withhold.

These are questions we can focus on as we learn, or relearn, the very reasons our founders determined that there had to be a balance of power between co-equal branches of government and what to do when that balance of power isn’t respected. Why was this so important to our founders and what protection does respecting this balance of power give us as a society?

Then we should look not at the personalities, or political parties, of those involved in this serious and meaningful process, but at the facts, at the documentation, and at the witnesses, all in a fair trial with both sides focused on their duty to our nation, our laws and our Constitution.

Why would anyone not want to do that openly and honorably given what our founders, and all generations, have sacrificed for us? Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

