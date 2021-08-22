LINDA HOLUB: Demise of America happening under Biden administration

I fear we are watching in real time the demise of America and Constitutional governance under the tutelage of the Biden administration and the Democratic Party, in collusion with Big Tech and the largest corporations.
We see lawlessness, loss of God-given freedoms, loss of sovereignty with Biden’s open border policies, unconstitutional acts by the Biden administration and the catastrophic withdrawal of Afghanistan, which destroyed 20 years of work by Americans.
First, lawlessness is burgeoning in our largest cities ruled by Democrats because of the "defund the police movement." Mayors have taken tools away from the police limiting their ability to apprehend criminals and stop crime. Democratic district attorneys refuse to prosecute or incarcerate criminals despite the explosion in crime. The rule of law apparently means nothing to them.
Secondly, America’s greatness is based on our freedoms which are being stripped from us daily. Our Constitution allows for dissenting opinions in the public square but our social media companies have set themselves up as truth-tellers, but they have a huge progressive bias. Big Tech and those in power are censoring dissenting opinions, especially conservative thought to control language.
Similarly, mandates regarding masks and vaccinations at the federal and state levels deny Americans the right to make their own personal medical decisions. Corporations have joined in this infringement by refusing to allow you to work if you are not vaccinated, with no exceptions for those who have had the disease or who refuse for personal reasons. This is about control of the American citizens, not about health. If it was about health, Biden would be quarantining and testing the illegal immigrants flooding over the border daily. Biden created this humanitarian and national security crisis.
Furthermore, parental rights are diminished by school boards indoctrinating children with curriculums which parents object to, for example, critical race theory (CRT), gender theory and LGBTQ activism in the classroom, which is not research-based but a social experiment.
Progressives’ goal is to destroy the nuclear family. By teaching values opposite of parents’ values, schools are creating a break in the bond of parent/child relationships. Children spend more time with the teachers than with parents so who are they going to believe?
Biden’s open border policy is allowing illegal immigrants to invade America potentially, to the tune of 2 million by the end of 2021. The Biden administration transports illegal immigrants all over the U. S. without permission or informing governors and mayors of their destinations. Many are infected with COVID-19 and are released into the interior with no quarantine or vaccinations. His primary job is to protect the citizens and he is failing miserably.
These illegal immigrants have more rights than American citizens over their medical decisions, receiving free healthcare, housing, food, transportation aid etc. You and I are being forced to pay for it all through our taxes.
Additionally, the Biden administration is acting unconstitutionally by overriding the Supreme Court decision that stated the government had no authority to extend the eviction moratoriums, which has enormous negative economic repercussions to property owners.
Furthermore, the Department of Justice is interfering with states' rights by suing both the state of Georgia and Texas to prevent their new election laws from becoming codified, which effectively federalizes election law. Our Constitution gives that right to the states.
Finally, the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan has weakened America on the world stage under the Biden administration. It took the Taliban 10 days to undo what we had done in 20 years. Biden cannot even guarantee he can safely get the tens of thousands of Americans out, much less those interpreters who helped us over the years. Biden did not even inform our Allies that they were leaving in time to get their people out safely. How is this even imaginable?
If you disagree with the Biden administration’s policies, call your senators and congress members from both parties. The Capitol switchboard number is 202-224-3121. This is a call to action to save America.
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is the past co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.