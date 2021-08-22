LINDA HOLUB: Demise of America happening under Biden administration

I fear we are watching in real time the demise of America and Constitutional governance under the tutelage of the Biden administration and the Democratic Party, in collusion with Big Tech and the largest corporations.

We see lawlessness, loss of God-given freedoms, loss of sovereignty with Biden’s open border policies, unconstitutional acts by the Biden administration and the catastrophic withdrawal of Afghanistan, which destroyed 20 years of work by Americans.

First, lawlessness is burgeoning in our largest cities ruled by Democrats because of the "defund the police movement." Mayors have taken tools away from the police limiting their ability to apprehend criminals and stop crime. Democratic district attorneys refuse to prosecute or incarcerate criminals despite the explosion in crime. The rule of law apparently means nothing to them.

Secondly, America’s greatness is based on our freedoms which are being stripped from us daily. Our Constitution allows for dissenting opinions in the public square but our social media companies have set themselves up as truth-tellers, but they have a huge progressive bias. Big Tech and those in power are censoring dissenting opinions, especially conservative thought to control language.