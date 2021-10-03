LINDA HOLUB: Extravagant government spending will create dependency

This is Part II of my previous column referencing the deconstructing of America and Constitutional governance by the Biden administration. The pandemic advanced an environment for government overreach by implementing onerous restrictions, which Biden took full advantage of.

Government has restricted individual rights, which is the first step to deconstructing America. Furthering deconstruction is erasing our history, tearing down monuments, saturating Critical Race Theory throughout government, business, education and rewriting history all endorsed by the Biden administration. Many more policies of this administration are destroying American greatness at home and on the world stage.

Most recently, we witnessed the greatest catastrophic military withdrawal from Afghanistan the world has ever seen. Biden withdrew our military before evacuating all Americans and interpreters or informing our NATO allies. We have never left Americans behind enemy lines, but Biden did. This shows he is derelict in his basic responsibilities to protect American citizens.

His ineptitude was evident by his closure of the most secure airbase, Bagram, and left our military to man the least secure base of operation. Biden left behind nearly $85 billion worth of state-of-the-art military equipment for our enemies to use to kill us and create another 9/11.

Evidenced by the recent hearings on Capitol Hill, the president went against the advice of his generals in the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.

He chose to evacuate over 100,000 unvetted Afghans, while only bringing home 7 percent of the Americans and 3 percent Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders. It takes 12-18 months to accurately vet people and that did not happen, making it a national security crisis.

Why would the president allow this? Biden intends to remake or deconstruct America with people who may not share our First Principles or values by diluting the population with people whose cultures are not compatible with American values. This is also evidenced by the open border policy at our southern border with thus far, 1. 5 million unvetted people having crossed the border this year. Biden has orchestrated the demise of America from within through these methods. Multiculturalism has divided our culture into tribalism and that adds to our nation’s destruction from within. This is intentional.

The Center for Immigration Studies estimate the cost to resettle a refugee is $133,000 per person. They report that most of the refugees have less than a high school education. Now, add in whether there is cultural compatibility, and you create serious issues with assimilation.

How serious does the President truly take COVID-19 and its variants if he allows Afghans and illegal immigrants from 150 countries coming from the southern border to enter without wearing masks, testing or vaccination? Yet, he is oppressively restricting American behavior which is unprecedented.

This is less a health crisis and more a control measure to see how far the government can go with restrictions and the public complies. Because most Americans have complied so easily, more control over your life is coming.

There is collusion between government, big business and big tech forcing all Americans to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. This administration is giving no credibility to natural immunity to those who already had the disease. Again, this is about control of the population not health.

The Biden administration is attempting to spend over $7 trillion between the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the $3.5+ trillion reconciliation bill. It will turn America into a welfare state with new entitlement programs, which will not sunset as proposed because they never do.

This extravagant spending is an attempt to addict the entire population to government dependency. It increases taxes for everyone. This is primarily, a redistribution of wealth plan. No where else in the world can anyone gain greater wealth than in America - a free enterprise capitalist system.

Furthermore, Biden wants to require banks and other financial institutions to report your financial transactions to the IRS that total $600 annually or more. This gives the IRS enormous police power over you. Do you trust the IRS with this information?

Biden’s reconciliation bill includes one of the highest corporate and capital gains taxes in the world, which means businesses will move to other countries.

Under the Biden administration, inflation is already the highest in 40 years. Food prices are rising, but because he eliminated our energy independence, gas prices are increasing for those who can least afford it.

This is a pivotal time for preserving our nation. What will you do to help?

Thank all your friends who voted for Biden because he made us less prosperous and less safe.

Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is the past co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

