MARK SHIELDS: 2020 Voters Knew What They Wanted

There has always been something faintly Old Testament about the way we Americans pick our presidents. Remember the first election of the 21st century when, by a 2-to-1 margin in national polls, voters found the country to be "headed in the right direction" and the then-term-limited President Bill Clinton was given a favorable job rating by 65% of his fellow citizens. Yet the electorate was not happy; voters were both disappointed and disillusioned by the young president's adulterous sexual relationship in the very home of the presidents with a college-age White House intern -- and the lies that followed. The Republican nominee to succeed Clinton, George W. Bush, had a solemn pledge to restore "dignity to the Oval Office," which had immediate appeal to voters. It can be said that Bill Clinton "begot" George W. Bush.