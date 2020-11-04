MARK SHIELDS: A little compassion, please

There is no place quieter or more forlorn than the losing candidate's headquarters the morning after election night. If the phone rings, it's a good bet that it is either one more unpaid creditor looking for payment or a wrong number. Gone are yesterday's hopes for the upset win to confound the pollsters and the pundits. If you know or run into any staffer from a losing campaign, take a little extra time to offer her some attention and a little encouragement. Too often, as the wonderful sports novelist John R. Tunis wisely wrote, "Losing is the great American sin."

After 60 years of hanging around candidates and elections, I have learned that political campaigns do not build character. But campaigns -- and especially losing campaigns -- do reveal character. Let me give you a couple of examples.

After President George H.W. Bush was denied a second term by the young Democratic governor of Arkansas, Bill Clinton, Bush left the following handwritten note on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 1993, for his successor:

"Dear Bill,

"When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.

"I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.