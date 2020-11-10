MARK SHIELDS: Amid Democrats' White House win, a sobering fact

Joe Biden has reason to be proud; in the last 107 years, only three American presidential nominees have managed to defeat an elected, incumbent president who was seeking a second term. Let history show that the winning trio were all politically gifted leaders who became successful presidents: Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

That is fairly awesome company for Regular Joe to be joining. But Democrats already impatiently waiting for "Hail to the Chief" to be played for one of their own would be wise to confront a sobering reality from the Nov. 3 returns: White, working-class men who represent 1 out of 3 presidential voters and who formed the electoral backbone of the winning coalitions that elected FDR, Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy preferred Republican Donald Trump, now of Mar-a-Lago, Florida, over Joe Biden, a son of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The first -- and the worst -- reaction of more than a few Democrats to this unwelcome news is an indifferent shrug followed by some variation of, "What do you expect?" After all, the condescending analysis goes, these guys are the modern-day versions of Archie Bunker, neither racially enlightened nor welcoming to the inevitable march of social progress. The Democrats' obvious problem with blue-collar male voters is as much one of attitude as it is of issues or programs.