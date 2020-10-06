MARK SHIELDS: Before I vote for you, I first want to like you

The Democrats, led by the admirable Walter Mondale, knew they were fighting heavy odds when the poll revealed that 7 out of 10 1984 voters personally liked Republican Ronald Reagan (including the 4 out of 10 who "mostly approve(d)" of his policies and the 3 out of 10 who "mostly disapprove(d)" of his policies). It's almost impossible, as the Democrats would learn that November, to defeat an incumbent who's that personally popular.

Other presidents who won a second term also were liked personally. Three years into his first term, Barack Obama was liked personally by nearly 7 out of 10 voters, even though just half of them approved of Obama's policies. Bill Clinton, running successfully for reelection in 1996, was personally liked by 55% of voters, and George W. Bush, in his second term, even after his administration's failed response to Hurricane Katrina, was still personally liked by 57% of voters.