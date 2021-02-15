MARK SHIELDS: Does Sen. Ted Cruz really look like Texas?

Utah Sen. and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, along with Sam Houston of Tennessee and Texas, is one of very few Americans to be elected governor of one state and senator of another. The trim, clean-cut, clean-living Romney, who was born in Michigan, most closely resembles Utah.

Former Vice President Mike Pence looks very much like Indiana and the small-town American Midwest. Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, too, looks like the Midwest but more like the blue-collar towns and cities.

How about Stacey Plaskett, the striking mother of five, Brooklyn-born and Georgetown-educated, who was an assistant district attorney in the Bronx before being elected delegate from the Virgin Islands? She evokes the self-confidence of New York and the charm of the islands. Speaking of the Empire State, who looks more like the Big Apple than former Mayor Rudy Giuliani or Sen. Chuck Schumer or Gov. Andrew Cuomo? Maybe Donald J. Trump, who may no longer qualify after he -- in pursuit of a state with no personal income tax -- traded his Manhattan address for Palm Beach, Florida. And while we're at it, who looks more Vermont than Sen. Bernie Sanders?

President Joe Biden -- as long as he doesn't sport those unbecoming aviator sunglasses -- does look like working-class Scranton.