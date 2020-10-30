MARK SHIELDS: For Trump, patriotism is on full display

But President Donald J. Trump, he of the fabled bone spurs, is never without the Stars and Stripes on his ample bosom. Among other leading Republicans who campaigned with the Stars and Stripes sartorially prominent were former Vice President Dick "I had other priorities in the '60s than military service" Cheney and most presidential candidates, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, and former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and Paul Ryan, who was also the GOP nominee for vice president in 2012.

One Republican presidential candidate was criticized by some in his own party for not wearing a flag pin on his suit lapel: the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, who did, you may recall, answer his country's call and spent five-and-a-half years being starved and brutalized in a North Vietnam concentration camp. It was McCain who criticized the nation's manpower policies during the Vietnam war: "We drafted the lowest income level of America, and the highest income level found a doctor that would say that they had a bone spur. That is wrong. That is wrong. If we're going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve." Pinning a flag on your own chest for show is no substitute for putting your life on the line for the country.