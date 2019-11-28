MARK SHIELDS: It's time for Dems to get real on health care

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that just 30% of Americans "strongly favor" a plan in which all of us get medical care from a single government plan, while 33% of us "strongly oppose" such a major change. Moving public opinion and persuading a deeply divided Congress to enact life-altering changes, the prospects of which understandably scare many congressional constituents, is tough, controversial, politically hazardous and even a career-threatening challenge. It will not be magically achieved -- in fact, it is made less likely -- by its advocates' regularly asserting their moral superiority over those not on their side.

A quick review of post-World War II American health care reform efforts might be helpful. President Harry Truman advocated universal health insurance coverage, but opponents, led by the American Medical Association, branded it "socialized medicine." President John Kennedy unsuccessfully backed legislation to provide health insurance to those over 65. President Lyndon Johnson's landslide victory gave him the congressional muscle to pass both Medicare and Medicaid in 1965. The most ambitious efforts of Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton to expand coverage to all Americans were defeated, and it was not until 2009 -- some 60 years after Truman pushed it -- that President Barack Obama, over all-out partisan resistance, was able to sign the Affordable Care Act passed by Democrats in the House and the Senate -- a vote, let it be noted, that cost the Democrats their congressional majorities in the very next election. It would take a full nine years -- when a new Republican president pledged to repeal the Obama-era health law -- before a majority of Americans registered their approval of that controversial Democratic law.