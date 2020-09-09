MARK SHIELDS: Jim Lehrer was 'a national treasure'

Let us also remember what Jim Lehrer taught us by word and example about the duties of the moderator. "The only opinions that matter are those of the candidates," he said, adding, "Nobody cares what the person asking the question thinks." His rule, which he always honored: "You are not here to participate in the debate."

Jim was a superb interviewer and moderator because he always listened to what the person he was questioning actually said. His favorite example of failure to listen was a hypothetical exchange between the host and guest, a U.S. senator: "Should we sell grain to Cuba, Senator?" To which the senator responds: "Yes. We should. But first, we should bomb Havana." The oblivious interviewer's follow-up: "What kind of grain, Senator?"

Jim was occasionally criticized for being too neutral or lacking "attitude" or passion. That is baloney. He thought deeply and cared deeply. Take the enduring issue of guns in America. After graduating from the University of Missouri and being subjected to the military draft, Jim joined the Marine Corps and was commissioned a lieutenant in the infantry serving in Japan and stateside. Jim, a proud Marine, wrote this about guns in America: "Having been expertly trained to use handguns against human beings -- particularly all of the body-splitting automatic and semi-automatic weapons -- I find it impossible to see them as anything but tools of death and injury. They are not sports equipment. ... Not croquet wickets, not tennis racquets. They are made to cut people in half, to blow holes in their chests, to splash their heads on the pavement. ... I'm grateful to the Marine Corps for having taught me that in a way that stuck forever."