MARK SHIELDS: 'July does not a November election make'

So, what is to prevent Trump from duplicating his 2016 winning game plan in 2020? First, we must remember just how unique that Clinton-Trump matchup was. The Gallup poll, which has been asking voters since 1956 whether their personal feelings were favorable or unfavorable toward the presidential nominees, found that Trump's 61% unfavorable score was the worst in Gallup history. By comparison, in 2008, Gallup had found Republican John McCain at 67% favorable and Democrat Barack Obama at 62% favorable. In 1984, Democrat Walter Mondale, who won just one state against Ronald Reagan, was rated 66% favorable, and Reagan was rated 71% favorable. What was unique about 2016 was that Hillary Clinton's 52% unfavorable score was the second-worst ever found by Gallup.

So, it turned out, not surprisingly, that nearly 1 out of 5 on Election Day 2016, according to the exit polls, had unfavorable feelings toward both Trump and Clinton. But, as we were told repeatedly before that election day, Clinton was going to win, and Trump was going to lose. So, voters who disliked both Clinton and Trump were able, they were told, to cast a "free vote" for Trump, who was not going to win, and against Clinton, who they did not want to have a landslide victory. Voters who disliked both 2016 nominees ended up voting by a 3-2 margin for Trump and almost certainly providing the margin for his electoral college victory.

In 2020, Donald Trump is not a "free vote." And in the respected judgment of Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll co-founder Peter D. Hart, Trump is a bad fit for voters in this crisis year: "Sadly, Donald Trump is a 'me president' at a time when America needs a 'we president.'" Can Joe Biden be that "we" president the country is looking for?

