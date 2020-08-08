MARK SHIELDS: Lewis' funeral produces reminders of service for 'Tip' O'Neill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capping a week of deserved tributes, the funeral for Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church brought me back a quarter-century to another funeral for another revered member of Congress, former House Speaker Thomas P. "Tip" O'Neill.

On a cold January day at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Cambridge -- where O'Neill had, 53 years earlier, wed his beloved Millie and been baptized as an infant -- came two former presidents, Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford, the vice president, the current and former speakers of the House, and scores of senators and House members. But there to honor the man who had become the first Irish Catholic Democrat, the man who conservative historian Michael Barone called "the most widely respected legislator in 20th-century history," were nurses, waitresses, nuns and firefighters -- Tip's people.

That night, a group of us gathered to reflect on the day and the man who never forgot where he came from or the people who sent him, and I recall the words of then-Rep., now-Sen. Ed Markey as people commented on the overflow turnout of the famous and the unknown at Tip's funeral mass. Markey said: "Every politician in that church today -- witnessing that incredible outpouring of love and appreciation -- had exactly the same thought: 'I'll never have a funeral like this. ... Damn it.'"