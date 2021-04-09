MARK SHIELDS: Needed from Democrats: A realistic case for optimism

The differences between an ideologue -- someone who subscribes completely to a political ideology (whether conservative or liberal) and a pragmatist -- someone who is concerned almost exclusively with the practical results of a specific public policy -- is the biggest divide in American politics.

Simply stated, the ideologue believes that what is right works, while the pragmatist believes what works is right. Nearly everyone has a personal gripe about the failings of government -- its incompetence, its indifference or its arrogance -- while few of us trumpet the public policies that make our country healthier, more just and more prosperous.

Think about it: We are regularly told by politicians, experts and the press of the menacing and imminent environmental disasters threatening us, while no comparable authorities publicly proclaim the historic successes the U.S. government has already achieved in improving the nation's air and water.