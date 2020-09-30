MARK SHIELDS: Personal matters in presidental vote

How, if the vote for president is so personal, did Trump, with a 38% favorable-60% unfavorable personal rating from 2016 voters, the lowest for any major party candidate in the history of polling, win the White House four years ago? Because he was running that year against Democrat Hillary Clinton, whose 43% favorable-55% unfavorable personal rating was the second-lowest ever recorded by a major party nominee. If Trump had been running unopposed four years ago, he would have lost. But he was running against Clinton, who just 36% of voters saw as "honest and trustworthy," while 61% said she was not -- almost identical to Trump's bad numbers on "honest and trustworthy," which were 33% positive and 64% negative.

No incumbent president or his party has won reelection to the White House when that president's job rating was below 48% positive. In nearly four years, during which he presided over an economy where unemployment fell to just 3.5%, the nation's lowest rate in 51 years, Trump remains the only U.S. president in the history of the Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll never to be rated positively by at least 50% of Americans; in fact, he never even reached beyond 46% approval.

In this bizarre pandemic year, with voters unable to assess the character and personality of the presidential candidates because they are unable to see them interact with voters, Americans will take their clues more than ever from the three presidential debates, in which the candidates will be wise to remember that character is destiny and the presidential choice is the most personal vote we will cast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0