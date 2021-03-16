MARK SHIELDS: Raising campaign dollars doesn't build character

Shortly after the cooling of the earth when I was a younger man, I managed political campaigns for Governor, for mayor, for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House. Some of my candidates, in spite of my brilliant managing, actually won. I learned early on that the legendary Speaker of the California State Assembly, Jesse "Big Daddy" Unruh, was absolutely correct when he observed, "Money is the mother's milk of politics."

Raising campaign contributions taught me an important theological truth: God gives money to the least interesting, least appealing and, often, the most irritating of Her creatures. I cannot count the number of perfectly good days that were spoiled by my, in soulless pursuit of a big campaign contribution, pretending to listen to Some Rich Guy's stupid theory about how a cadre of Presbyterians were plotting to take over the local school board or why any increase in the nation's indefensibly low minimum being paid to America's most marginalized workers constituted a lethal threat to the beleaguered private equity profession.