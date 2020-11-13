MARK SHIELDS: Semifinal thoughts on election 2020

Political junkies (in whose ranks I can be found) are always looking for the bellwether county that, in every election, votes for the winning candidate. Going into Nov. 3, there were 19 counties in 11 states that have voted for the winning presidential candidate in every election since 1980. Now, according to Hart, there is only one that has voted for the winner in the last 10 presidential contests: Clallam County in Washington state, in the shadow of the Olympic Mountains. The other 18 "bellwether" counties all voted for Trump.

Former George W. Bush political adviser, Karl Rove, gets credit for reminding us of how highly unlikely it is that a recount overturns the Election Day results. He points out that there have been a grand total of three statewide contests in the last half-century when recounts changed the initial outcome. They were the 1974 U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire, the 2004 gubernatorial race in the state of Washington and the 2008 U.S. Senate race in Minnesota. Here's the kicker: The margins in those statewide races were, respectively, 355, 261 and 215 votes after Election Day.

I dislike repeating gossip, but what else are you going to do with it? A melancholy and plaintive Donald Trump, upset by the huge and spontaneous celebration outside the White House when Joe Biden's victory was announced, "reportedly" asked, "Why do people take such an instant dislike to me?" only to be answered candidly by a soon-to-be former white house staffer, "Because, Mr. President, it saves them time."

