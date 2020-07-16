MARK SHIELDS: Trump is political equivalent of Andrew Dice Clay
View Comments

MARK SHIELDS: Trump is political equivalent of Andrew Dice Clay

{{featured_button_text}}

Dan Buck is a philosopher friend of mine with a rare gift for explaining the political world. Back when Ronald Reagan was an enormously popular president (carrying 93 out of a possible 100 states in two national campaigns), I marveled at how voters were so unfailingly tolerant, even forgiving, when the Gipper said things that were factually inaccurate.

For example, in Steubenville, Ohio, on a campaign stop, Candidate Reagan announced, wrongly, "Trees cause more pollution than automobiles." As luck would have it, Reagan's schedule took him next to Southern California, which was suffering an unhealthy air pollution inversion. At Clermont College, where Reagan was to speak, some wiseacre graduate student had hung a sign on a tree: "Cut me down before I kill again." To his credit, nobody laughed harder than Ronald Reagan, who went on to win in a landslide.

Buck explained to me that Reagan's special "Teflon" gift prevented gaffes or worse from sticking to the Gipper: "You have to understand that if Ronald Reagan drove a convertible with the top down through a car wash, Jimmy Carter (whose political coating was, unfairly, "Velcro") would get wet."

So, how does Buck see the current Republican president, now trailing Democrat Joe Biden in virtually every poll? President Donald Trump is the political equivalent of the shock comedian Andrew Dice Clay. For those too young to remember, some four decades ago, Andrew Clay Silverstein was a Brooklyn kid who became the first comedian ever to sell out Madison Square Garden on back-to-back nights with a brand of insult comedy that humiliated and ridiculed women and gays with a dollop of racism to boot. His stage persona was a caricature of an unschooled, street-tough Italian American.

In short, Clay said offensive things that no other mainstream comedian then said -- in semipolite society -- and, for a brief but remarkable period, semipolite America laughed and cheered him on.

But very much like the current occupant of the White House, there was no second act. The public lost interest while Clay made enemies. When he was scheduled to host "Saturday Night Live," cast member Nora Dunn and musical guest Sinead O'Connor both announced they would boycott his appearance. Gay and women's groups joined the anti-Diceman protests. Religious figures joined the criticism, even branding him an anti-Christ.

Then, it was over. To his credit, Clay has persisted. He became a serious actor, even winning critical acclaim for his role as Lady Gaga's character's father in "A Star Is Born," but the guilty pleasure of large crowds roaring at his verbal abuse of "fat girls" or homosexuals proved ephemeral.

Recall the last presidential campaign and Trump's attack on the late Sen. John McCain, who had endured 5 1/2 years of torture as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam: "He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured." (One way to avoid the possibility of being captured is, as Trump did, to avoid going when your nation calls you to serve.)

So, where does this lead us? Dan Buck has a prediction: "Trump has his shtick that he can neither vary nor escape. When he leaves office, he can move his Oldies Act to Branson, Missouri, to the Donald Trump MAGA Theater."

stock opinion columnists shields
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?
Columnists

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?

Why aren't critics of pandemic reopenings talking about California in the same breath as some other states? And what does that say about combating Covid-19? The pundits always single out Florida. Or Texas. Or Arizona. Or all three. Consider Paul Krugman's column on Monday. Krugman, one of the liberal stalwarts on the New York Times's op-ed page, believes that the reason the U.S. is "losing its ...

+3
Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down
Columnists

Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down

It's a standard part of every revolution: The gleeful citizens amass in the square and topple the towering statue of the dethroned despot. And then they dance for joy. It never works the other way around. The citizens never get together and solemnly erect a statue of the despot to serve as a reminder of a dark and brutal time so that future generations will never forget what happened. No, the ...

+2
Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick
Columnists

Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick

We are four months away from what is shaping up to be a very strange presidential election - the strangest in many of our lifetimes. Americans will vote in an atmosphere of deep and bitter division. We are at each other's throats in a way we have not been since the 1960s. In some ways it may be worse than the 1960s. We will also hold this election in the context of a pandemic and parallel to a ...

Commentary: If Black lives matter to colleges, they'll divest from campus policing
Columnists

Commentary: If Black lives matter to colleges, they'll divest from campus policing

Under intense pressure from mostly Black community organizers, some local governments are responding to demands to defund the police and divest from law enforcement. The push to reduce police budgets and reliance on police intervention in noncriminal matters has been accompanied by calls to invest in more resources for people and communities. Not surprisingly, the same demands advanced by ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News