MARK SHIELDS: Tuberville rebuts myth of white superiority

Everybody's entitled to an occasional miscue, but Tuberville was not finished. Questioned whether the GOP, with only a razor-thin majority in the Senate and with Democrats controlling both the House and the White House, could still pass Republican legislation, the Coach explained: "Our government wasn't set up for one group to have all three branches of government -- wasn't set up that way. You know, the House, the Senate and the executive." According to the Constitution and our eighth-grade civics courses, the federal government's three branches are the legislative, which would be the House and the Senate; the executive, beginning with the presidency; and the judicial, where we find the Supreme Court.

Tommy still was not finished. Revealing his ignorance of recent American history, he misinformed listeners: "I remember in 2000 Al Gore was president -- United States president-elect for 30 days. And after 30 days, it got to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court says, 'No, George Bush is going to be the president.'" At no time was Gore either "president" or "president-elect," and the Supreme Court intervened to end the Florida recount, which led Gore to concede to George W. Bush.

The cheap, easy thing would be to mock Alabama -- especially after their last Republican Senate worthy, Judge Roy "Well, there's Sharia law, as I understand it, in Illinois and Indiana up there" Moore -- but that would be wrong. Instead, let us accentuate the positive. Alabama Republican voters, by their bizarre choices of Tommy Tuberville and Roy Moore, are loudly and emphatically discrediting the myth of white superiority -- and that is a national service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0