MARK SHIELDS: Who will be President Biden's Stu Spencer?

The first reviews are in on President-elect Joe Biden's choices for Cabinet and White House positions. And they are overwhelmingly positive: "seasoned," "experienced," "qualified professionals," "capable and sensible."

But I wonder if Biden ever had a chat with the late Bryce Harlow, who first worked for Gen. George C. Marshall in dealing with Congress during the World War II years, when Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman were president. Chief executives Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford each sought Harlow's advice and were both wise and well served when they listened to it.

Harlow once explained to me the most neglected personnel need for every American president: making sure she or he is open to "candid criticism and blunt counsel. The problem is the office itself. I cannot count how many powerful committee chairmen or captains of industry or college presidents told me, 'If I could only have five minutes alone with the president, I could show him the error of his ways and straighten out what he's doing wrong.' Then, when the chairman or the CEO is ushered into the Oval Office, without exception, the fiercest critic turns into an uncritical cheerleader mumbling, 'Our prayers are with you, Mr. President, you're doing a great job.'"