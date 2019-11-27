MARK SHIELDS: Will Democrats in 2020 'fall in love' again?

So the next time there was an open GOP nomination, in 1996, the choice was the 1988 runner-up: Dole. Sen. John McCain, who finished second to Gov. George W Bush in the 2000 primaries, succeeded him as the 2008 standard-bearer by defeating former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, who -- you guessed it -- would become the Republican presidential nominee four years later.

Democrats have been far less predictable and, seemingly, more emotional in selecting their presidential standard-bearers. While Republican voters, until quite recently, have predictably "fallen in line" by promoting the most recent runner-up, Democrats instead seem to want to "fall in love." Democrats have a marked preference for the "new face" over those who have run before. Examples of this pattern include Barack Obama, John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Michael Dukakis and George McGovern -- all of whom were nominated as first-time candidates.

In 2016, Democrats broke the pattern by choosing Hillary Clinton, who had lost the nomination to Obama in 2008, over Bernie Sanders, then a first-time aspirant.