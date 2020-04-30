MARK SHIELDS: Will Trump heed frank advice of close friend?

So, what a surprise when Morgan went on "Reliable Sources" on CNN, where he had previously hosted a prime-time show succeeding Larry King, to do what those familiar with addiction could only call an intervention. Morgan said, "On almost every level ... Donald Trump, at the moment, is failing the American people," directing his censure toward the almost-daily White House press briefings, which he has watched "with mounting horror."

"He's turning these briefings into a self-aggrandizing, self-justifying, overly defensive, politically partisan, almost like a rally, to him -- almost like what's more important is winning the election in November." Directly addressing his friend in the White House, Morgan added, "You will win the election in November if you get this right. If you stop making it about yourself and make it about the American people and show that you care about them over yourself, you will win. And, conversely, you will lose the election in November if you continue to make it about yourself, you continue playing silly politics, continue targeting Democrat governors because that suits you for your electoral purposes."

Trump's self-absorbed performances at the White House briefings -- the abusing of reporters whose questions he does not want to or cannot answer, the whining about the appreciation he deserves and does not get, the self-congratulations for the superb job he and his administration are doing -- are hurting him politically. Public trust and confidence in the president's leadership are falling. It's not working. The question: Is Donald Trump wise enough and big enough to accept the brutally frank advice of a close friend?

