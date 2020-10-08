MARTY POTTEBAUM: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

It has been an honor to serve as your Woodbury County supervisor from District 3 during the last four years. I am asking for your vote on Nov. 3.
For those of you that don’t know me, I am the 13th of 15 children, born in Remsen, Iowa and moved to Sioux City when I was 2 years old. I graduated from Heelan High School in 1970, and was attending Briar Cliff College when I was drafted into The U.S. Army.
I have dedicated my adult life to public service, starting in the Army, serving 18 years on The Sioux City Police Department, and serving on the Sioux City Council and The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. I also served 8 years on The Sioux City Transit Board, and 25 years on The Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa Board of Trustees. I truly believe public service is our way of repaying for the blessings that have been given to each of us.
I believe we need honesty and transparency in our government, at all levels. We shouldn’t have to wonder if our elected officials are telling us the truth, or trying to hide what they are really doing. I can promise you that I have never, nor ever will, lie to you about what I am doing. As a public servant, I will answer to you, not try to do what is best for myself.
The current Board of Supervisors has done a good job during the last four years in keeping taxes tolerable, and trying to move forward. While some candidates may say what they alone have accomplished, I think it takes a team to succeed, and I believe I am a good member of that team. I try not to emphasize my accomplishments alone when I discuss what The board has done. While each board member can advocate for his/her position strongly, each has but one vote. While I have been in the minority, party wise, I think I have been an involved team member in all decisions.
Some of the tasks we tackled are not finished yet, and I would like to see them through to completion. First, since the day I was elected, I have been trying to fix the terrible gravel roads we have in the county. The plan we put forward will fix over 700 miles of inadequate roads over the next 5 years, without raising your taxes.
Secondly, as a retired police officer, I know how badly we need the new jail. I am hoping we get it finished before we need to do extensive repairs to the old one. Having been around when the old Law Enforcement Center was built, I know how interference by elected officials kept it from being built properly. I won’t let that happen again. I promise to watch the budget, and the contracts, while not getting in the way of the professionals building this new jail.
Thirdly, while I strongly opposed leaving The Sioux Rivers region for mental health services, I am committed to now being in the Rolling Hills region and making it work. We are currently paying more for less services, and that is not in the best interest of the citizens that need those services. We will need to work with the other counties, and our state legislators to make sure we can adequately provide the needed services to everyone that needs them.
Again, I am asking for your confidence in me to do the job necessary to keep Woodbury County moving forward. If you vote for Marty Pottebaum for Woodbury County Supervisor you will be voting for honesty and transparency on the county board.
My promise is simple. I’ll never lie to you to you and I won’t use this election as a stepping stone to higher office. Woodbury County deserves nothing less than a supervisor committed to being on the board and fighting for the hard-working families of this county.
Marty Pottebaum is the Democratic nominee for the District 3 seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 3 election.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!