MARTY POTTEBAUM: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

It has been an honor to serve as your Woodbury County supervisor from District 3 during the last four years. I am asking for your vote on Nov. 3.

For those of you that don’t know me, I am the 13th of 15 children, born in Remsen, Iowa and moved to Sioux City when I was 2 years old. I graduated from Heelan High School in 1970, and was attending Briar Cliff College when I was drafted into The U.S. Army.

I have dedicated my adult life to public service, starting in the Army, serving 18 years on The Sioux City Police Department, and serving on the Sioux City Council and The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. I also served 8 years on The Sioux City Transit Board, and 25 years on The Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa Board of Trustees. I truly believe public service is our way of repaying for the blessings that have been given to each of us.

I believe we need honesty and transparency in our government, at all levels. We shouldn’t have to wonder if our elected officials are telling us the truth, or trying to hide what they are really doing. I can promise you that I have never, nor ever will, lie to you about what I am doing. As a public servant, I will answer to you, not try to do what is best for myself.