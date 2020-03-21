McGowan: Siouxlanders stay strong... and proud during coronavirus crisis

As the COVID-19/coronavirus roars across the planet and we confront this global disaster together, I am reminded that, historically speaking, the character and caliber of the people of our Siouxland community have always been revealed during times of crisis.
Whether responding to a tragic plane crash, the collective reaction to devastating floods, or Siouxland’s support of one of our leading employers and philanthropists in the wake of an unjust public relations calamity, our citizens have consistently risen to the occasion.
In light of this impressive legacy, I have every confidence that the exceptional people of this community will make us proud, once again.
As the coronavirus pandemic strains global healthcare systems and begins to stretch our local medical professionals, we have all begun to recognize the gravity of this unprecedented emergency. Furthermore, the subsequent “social distancing,” mandated to “flatten the curve” and shield the most vulnerable among us, has dramatically altered every aspect of our daily lives from the practice of healthcare, to our economy, school calendars, spectator sports, and even how we practice our faith. Our daily lives, work schedules, professional agendas, sports seasons, and family plans have been turned upside down and inside out.
Consequently, many of our favorite locally owned and operated restaurants, retail establishments, and service providers have been forced to close. Unable to forecast the future, they now face tremendous anxiety and uncertainty. Some, perhaps many, will be pushed to the brink by an invisible enemy wreaking unimaginable havoc as it tears across one continent after another and all of humanity literally races to stay a step ahead of it.
This is where Siouxlanders can step up and make a profound difference for those who have been there for this community for generations. I am referring to the small, locally-owned businesses that have sponsored our Little League teams, paid for kids’ tickets to the circus, purchased candy bars from gap-toothed second graders, donated to silent auctions, catered our family reunions, photographed our weddings, delivered flowers to funerals, and been there to provide their exceptional goods and services when we needed them most. Just as we have counted on them, today, they are counting on us… every single one of us.
These businesses aren’t just part of our community, they are part of our lives, and they have become part of our families. Their names adorn the front of our children’s sports team t-shirts, while our individual family names grace the back. Different sides of the same coin, if you will.
Today, we have the opportunity to collectively say, “Thank you!” As these “mom and pop” shops, who have long-served as the backbone of our Siouxland economy, struggle in the wake of these devastating developments, we can throw them a lifeline.
Please join thousands of other local residents by purchasing gift cards from retail stores, ordering pick-up or curbside delivery from restaurants, and patronizing our service providers whenever the opportunity presents itself. Our community is stronger because of these businesses and we need to make sure we do our part to share their burden during this difficult time.
This is why the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has elected to serve as the primary sponsor of the Sioux City Journal’s “Siouxland Food & Drink” initiative to support these businesses at a time when they need us most.
Today is my wife’s birthday. One of her gifts is a calendar from the kids. There is a gift card from a local establishment taped to every month of the coming year. So, mom and dad have a monthly "date night" to look forward to and a dozen local businesses have cash in the midst of the coronavirus crisis when they desperately need the revenue. That’s what I call a "win-win" and I hope you will join me in following this unique and critically important gift idea.
While it is difficult to see past the devastation this virus is presently causing, when the dust settles, I have every confidence that we will, once again, look back and be proud of the way we supported one another.
Remember, "together we are stronger," and just as we have always done in the past, we will emerge from this crisis as well.
Chris McGowan is the president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, The Siouxland Chamber Foundation and The Siouxland Initiative.