Editor’s note: The Journal editorial board asked the five candidates for City Council in the Oct. 8 primary election to write no more than 500 words in support of the following statements: 1) Here’s my vision for the future of Sioux City. 2) Here’s how my background prepares me for effective service on the council. on Wednesday and today, we publish their responses.
I am Michael Bayala and I have lived in Sioux City for almost 11 years. I love this city, the people and the culture that makes us great. I am originally from Burkina Faso, a small country in West Africa. I am a father, a business owner, and a resident of this great city. Growing up, my parents taught me to value people, work hard, maintain integrity and find a way to give back. Today, I stand before you and promise that when you elect me I will work harder than anyone to help keep our city safe and to ensure that there is transparency within our local government.
Transparency
I will work with local government to increase transparency between the city and the people.
These are your tax dollars and I must be accountable to you. I want to be your voice in the city and let you know when it’s happening, where it’s happening and why it’s happening.
Community safety
I will work with our Police Department to help continue the outstanding work in community policing and the current outreach efforts that help our officers serve our community at the highest level of integrity and professionalism.
Growth
No city can grow without the promotion of small businesses. Together we will develop a great plan to promote small business growth which will attract people into our great city and increase economic development.
1) I propose the update of city code to attract more developers to come and invest in our city.
2) I propose that we work to bring a water park facility to Sioux City that will serve our community and attract people from around the area, bringing economic growth with it.
Property taxes
Over the last few years, Sioux City property taxes have increased over 22%. I have a formula that I believe will make property taxes equitable for everyone. The assessed value and the mid levy need to be stabilized. I am going to discuss my recommendations with the assessor to see what can be done.
1) I would continue to work with property owners who believe their assessed values are incorrect and they would be able to protest the recommended assessment.
2) I would also work to increase the number of homeowners, by promoting programs such as MyPad which assists individuals and families in becoming homeowners.
3) Currently, 80% of the money brought in by property taxes is going to payroll. I want to work with city officials to review expenses and find a way to minimize the city’s expenses.
Overall, I believe our city government should focus on three main priorities:
1. Public safety, which includes addressing crime, homelessness, lawlessness, education, and human rights at all levels.
2. Infrastructure and the delivery of necessary services.
3. Promoting an environment that attracts and retains businesses.
That is why I am asking for your support. Please vote Michael Bayala on Oct. 8.