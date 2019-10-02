Editor’s note: The Journal editorial board asked the five candidates for City Council in the Oct. 8 primary election to write no more than 500 words in support of the following statements: 1) Here’s my vision for the future of Sioux City. 2) Here’s how my background prepares me for effective service on the council. Today and Thursday, we publish their responses.
Fellow Sioux Cityans, I am grateful to ask for your vote in our upcoming election that should be held to the highest standard. This upcoming election has that potential to change our city for the better or for the worst. I know this because Sioux City has been and will always be my home. I am 48 years old and I have lived here for over 35 years. I have raised a family here and cut teeth through all of life's ups and downs, here with you, my fellow community members.
We have been through a lot together. It was the elders of our community who took me aside and gave me instructions and role modeled the values of community mindedness, that life itself should be about personal and community commitment, community engagement, and a responsibility to serve. They say that anyone can serve, but it is those who do so with honesty, courage and humility who truly make a difference. This is why I am running for City Council. It is a civic-minded attitude of “the people first” that I believe in and that set the foundation for our city. It's an attitude that must continue for our future.
My background includes working a valuable part of my life in meat-packing plants, on the overnight shift, learning the value of hard work. When my daughter was young, I accepted a position at a local hospital for a graveyard-shift position and when I knew she was going to graduate from high school, it was my turn to shift my focus to my own goals. Sacrifice. So at about 35 years old I became a college student (talk about a fish out of water) and continued to work that full-time job, raise a family, and go to school full time while paying my own way through college throughout. I know what it's like to worry about my family and then have to work my way through it.
My professional background now includes social work and substance abuse work as well. Today I am again refocusing my goals of writing a book and doing what I was taught to do - serve the people. As long as I am alive I will serve no matter what life throws at me.
Sioux City has its ups and downs. I am very concerned about property taxes, high crime rates, the large homeless population, the cleanliness of our city, a sparse downtown. Yet we have held onto hard-working values and are in a position to hold ourselves to an even higher standard. My goal as a city councilman is to uphold and strengthen those values and beliefs that got us here and that will lead us further into a successful future.
I am a strong communicator. I am unafraid to rock the boat. I am a listener. I believe in engaging our community members. On my watch we will grow, we will succeed, we will progress. Together. We owe it to our past and future.