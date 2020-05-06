OTHER VOICES - CORONAVIRUS: Georgia's reopening is worth studying

Will there be new cases as restrictions are lifted? Unfortunately, there will be. But that would have been true whenever these restrictions are lifted, unless we choose to wait for the entire population to be vaccinated. Estimates put the development, testing and deployment of a vaccine for the coronavirus at more than one year away.

So, when is the right time to reopen the entire Hawkeye state? It is still too early to tell in Iowa. Unfortunately, spikes of the virus are still occurring in a handful of communities. Reopening too soon could render the last six weeks in vain.

Iowans, especially those in the 22 counties with tighter restrictions, need to remain patient until the curve is in fact flattened. Meanwhile, complicated issues surrounding unemployment benefits continue to remain. Once the spread has slowed and medical providers are confident they are prepared to handle what comes next, though, all of Iowa must be ready to move on. Studying the results in Georgia will be helpful.

As economies restart around the country, not everybody will rush out; most will use good judgment and begin by returning to patronize the businesses they trust. Americans are a self-governing people. That means exercising some self-restraint and demonstrating what we’ve learned about social distancing over the past month-plus.