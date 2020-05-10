OTHER VOICES - CORONAVIRUS: Iowa's health care systems unite in times of crisis

We have been amazed by the outpouring of support from businesses and individuals in the communities we serve. The sharing of hearts for our health care heroes, donations of handmade masks and many other ways have strengthened our mission and helped our teams feel supported in this unprecedented time. We are grateful to serve you.

While the total impact of COVID-19 is not clear yet, we know one thing for certain: Iowans are stronger together than we are alone. We know that without each other, we would not be where we are today in addressing the pandemic and journeying toward recovery. MercyOne, UnityPoint and University of Iowa Health Care will continue to stand together in fighting for Iowans' health.

And as we work with our business peers as members of the IBC, we know collaboration amongst industries throughout Iowa will be just as important to re-establish Iowa's economic prosperity. The IBC was born out of one of the most difficult economic times in Iowa’s history - the Farm Crisis of the 1980s. As leaders did then, we will continue to come together to address Iowa's economic vitality and develop solutions toward recovery.

For more information on broader IBC efforts, visit www.iowabusinesscouncil.org.

J. Brooks Jackson is vice president for medical affairs, University of Iowa Health Care; Bob Ritz is chief executive officer of MercyOne; Sue Thompson is interim president and chief executive officer of UnityPoint Health.

