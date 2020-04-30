OTHER VOICES - CORONAVIRUS: Iowa's senior health care workers need our support

Yet, in the face of this challenge, the health care workers who care for acutely at-risk residents living in these facilities are rising to the occasion and performing with a valor we have not seen during peacetime in a generation, maybe two.

Many of us will never know the pain and uncertainty of leaving our families every morning or every night and going to work to provide a vulnerable population with life-sustaining care amid a pandemic. While many of us are hunkered down in our homes teleworking and spending time with our families, these caregivers are leaving their families to provide care for the loved ones of others — in-person and with compassion. In this extraordinary moment, what these caregivers are doing and what they are sacrificing is remarkable. We owe them our gratitude, but more importantly we owe them our collective best efforts to address their critical needs.

Adequate PPE and routine testing for long-term care are paramount in this moment. While there has been significant attention paid across the country to the importance of providing hospitals with the PPE they need to protect themselves from the virus, it is imperative we not overlook those working in long-term care settings for the same equipment.