OTHER VOICES: $15 minimum wage is the wrong path for Iowa

The right answer is not a liberal wish list from career Washington politicians, specifically a drastic national minimum wage spike to $15 an hour. This could have disastrous effects on states like Iowa and our hardworking families. I’ve long said that the minimum wage should be left up to the states. Why? Because the cost of living in Iowa is vastly different than that of New York or California. Iowa is a rural state, heavily dependent on agriculture, with a median household income sitting around $60,000. Certainly increasing wages for Iowa workers is something that I believe we can and should work on, but a $15 federal minimum wage would be the wrong path.

I’ve heard directly from Iowa employers, like our grocers, who say that a $15 federal minimum wage would force them to stop hiring young people. And I agree with the Iowa Restaurant Association that the timing of this proposal by the Biden administration, and many lawmakers in Congress, is “nothing short of tone deaf.” As they put it, “Iowa's hospitality industry simply cannot survive a blow this crushing — it will cost jobs and businesses.”