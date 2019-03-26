The recent 2019 real estate assessments that were mailed out last week are reckless, unfair and flat out dangerous to many property owners in Sioux City. The City Assessor’s Office announced average increases of 10 percent and 35 percent for homeowners and businesses, respectively. The Taxpayers Research Council has learned of several property owners experiencing growth exceeding 40 percent with no major improvements to speak of. This kind of one-year increase is outrageous to both home and business owners.
To their credit, both the Sioux City Council and Woodbury County supervisors have worked hard over the last few years to try and make Sioux City and the surrounding area a more attractive destination for new development. However, these one-year valuation increases most are experiencing this year will force many property owners to strongly consider relocation to Nebraska and South Dakota. This will occur despite Iowa "incentives." What is most important to remember is that both Nebraska and South Dakota already have friendlier and permanent incentives in the form of their tax codes. Sioux City cannot afford to lose any more businesses or their employees. It is imperative these drastic, sudden increases are addressed immediately.
According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, residential, multi-residential and commercial properties located in Sioux City were all under-assessed in the previous assessment, based on sales information of comparable parcels. Residential averaged about 13 percent low, multi-residential roughly 20 percent and commercial at a staggering 30 percent, according to the state revenue department.
Of course, Sioux City, much like most areas of the country, is experiencing increases in property values. However, the TRC cannot believe Sioux City is experiencing such rapid increases. We implore our local Assessor’s Office, City Council and city staff to investigate these figures from the state.
We also ask our state and local elected officials to remember that their levy rates are only one piece of the proverbial property tax puzzle. Often, assessment totals have a far larger impact on what we actually pay. Pair these erroneous increases in assessments with a lower residential rollback rate, and your lowered levy rates will not lower our tax bill, even if your annual budget does not see big increases.
Taylor Goodvin is executive director of the Taxpayers Research Council.