OTHER VOICES: CMS payment approach puts community hospitals at risk

For communities across the country, and right here in Iowa, local hospitals are the lifeblood of their economies. Nowhere are hospitals more important than rural communities that struggle with limited medical treatment access.

Right now, there is a misguided effort to limit necessary payments to local hospitals. These efforts by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) endanger our community hospitals by raising their costs, while not compensating them for the treatments they provide, forcing many hospitals to close their doors.

CMS uses site-neutral payments to set reimbursement rates for hospitals by comparing the fees hospitals charge with the fees other independent care facilities charge. To cut spending on Medicare and Medicaid, CMS is expanding its use of site-neutral payments in order to pay hospitals less.

This might sound fair and above board, but in reality the costs hospitals carry are not at all close to the costs carried by a physician’s office; they simply cannot be compared. The operating costs of Hospital Outpatient Departments (HOPDs) must cover all the employees, equipment and treatment options available at said hospital, while a physician’s office could be one room, one receptionist and one doctor.