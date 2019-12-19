OTHER VOICES: CMS payment approach puts community hospitals at risk

For communities across the country, and right here in Iowa, local hospitals are the lifeblood of their economies. Nowhere are hospitals more important than rural communities that struggle with limited medical treatment access.
Right now, there is a misguided effort to limit necessary payments to local hospitals. These efforts by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) endanger our community hospitals by raising their costs, while not compensating them for the treatments they provide, forcing many hospitals to close their doors.
CMS uses site-neutral payments to set reimbursement rates for hospitals by comparing the fees hospitals charge with the fees other independent care facilities charge. To cut spending on Medicare and Medicaid, CMS is expanding its use of site-neutral payments in order to pay hospitals less.
This might sound fair and above board, but in reality the costs hospitals carry are not at all close to the costs carried by a physician’s office; they simply cannot be compared. The operating costs of Hospital Outpatient Departments (HOPDs) must cover all the employees, equipment and treatment options available at said hospital, while a physician’s office could be one room, one receptionist and one doctor.
Using a site-neutral payment model to reimburse HOPDs will directly jeopardize the sustainability of rural hospitals, creating a crisis of care across the country. The inevitable hospital closings will remove the one-stop-shop structure, leaving patients, especially in rural areas, without access to care.
Rural hospitals are already closing at a rapid pace; between January 1, 2010, and August 21, 2019, 113 rural hospitals closed. If CMS is allowed to continue with their plan to use site-neutral payments against hospitals these numbers will only increase, resulting in a lapse of care and even deaths.
A new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the closures of rural hospitals increase inpatients' mortality by 5.9 percent; there is no mortality impact found when urban hospitals are closed.
When a rural hospital closes, there likely isn’t another one around for many miles. On average, it takes a patient in rural areas 17 minutes to get to a hospital, but as more and more rural hospitals are closing the distance becomes greater. These threats to care can result in death when emergency conditions are time sensitive.
Rural hospitals are also a major economic force in their areas. According to the National Rural Health Association, hospitals support more than 16 million total jobs, including 5.7 million direct jobs in health care and 10.3 million ripple-effect jobs. It was reported in 2017 that every dollar spent by a hospital supports $2.30 of additional business activity throughout the community.
Expanding site-neutral payments will directly harm patients and rural communities. Access to health care should not be restricted due to budget cuts. Congress needs to act, and they need to act now before American patients lose another hospital.
Congress tried and failed to address the issues created by site-neutral payments, but the legislation they wrote to exempt existing HOPDs from the reduced reimbursements only constricted further. Under the current legislation, existing HOPDs cannot relocate, renovate, rebuild or expand without losing their exemptions.
No one understands the challenges rural communities face more than Senator Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and we need his leadership more than ever on this. Hospitals are not being protected; as a result, patients are not being protected. The government needs to re-evaluate its plan to cut spending and prioritize the most vulnerable communities. Expanded use of site-neutral payments will only harm American patients and local economies.
Craig Hohn is administrator of Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids, Iowa.