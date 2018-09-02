Thank you to the people of Sioux City. You have treated me as though I was one of your own from the moment of my initial arrival in your community. Having literally traveled the globe for more than three decades serving in the United States Navy, I have never been embraced as quickly and completely as I have by the people of Siouxland.
From my first visit in early 2017, the remarkably welcoming, patriotic and gracious people who call the Siouxland community home have overwhelmed me. During my trips to the tri-state region, I have had the pleasure and honor to meet many of you. I have toured your downtown district and the magnificent Orpheum Theatre, the airport statue of recently promoted General Bud Day, the Floyd Monument, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, and numerous other quality-of-life assets, as well as seen the smiles and pride of the people lining the streets during the River-Cade Parade. Each of these opportunities paints a picture that tells a story about what matters most to your citizens, your families and your community. I could not be more impressed.
The priority citizens place on any given event or project tells a tale to outsiders and I have concluded that your story is one of which you should be very proud. For I have come to believe that Sioux City’s legacy is one of unassuming people who do extraordinary things. Whether it be the incredible and well-documented response to the tragedy that was Flight 232 in 1989, the unified regional response to historic flooding in 2011, or the overwhelming and unprecedented embrace of the USS Sioux City and her crew today, I am simply awed by the warmth and character of my newly adopted hometown.
I could not be more optimistic about the relationship the future crew of USS Sioux City will have with her namesake city. The importance of this relationship cannot be overstated. Our men and women who serve at sea on board USS Sioux City will be prouder, more motivated and more prepared to carry out their orders to defend our nation, knowing that their namesake city sincerely cares about them and genuinely appreciates their service and sacrifices. “Your ship” is fortunate to be named in your honor.
A few short days ago, in my hometown of Annapolis, Maryland, we announced that Saturday, November 17, 2018, is the date USS Sioux City will be commissioned and become an American warship, ready to deploy around the world in defense of our way of life. We will come together in Annapolis to celebrate and salute the ship, the Navy, the U.S. Naval Academy, our respective cities and, most importantly, the proud men and women who will serve as the USS Sioux City’s initial crew.
The festivities will stretch for a week and will culminate with the commissioning ceremony and reception on Saturday at 9 a.m. The commissioning of a Navy vessel is one of the most patriotic events you will ever see, and I could not be more excited to invite the citizens of Sioux City to Annapolis and the United States Naval Academy for what will be a memory you will never forget.
In addition to the commissioning of USS Sioux City, tours of the Academy, the Maryland Capitol and historic downtown Annapolis will be available, along with boat tours and even an NCAA Division I Saturday afternoon football game, complete with a tailgater for the crew of USS Sioux City and everyone coming from Siouxland. Additionally, the parade of 4,000 Naval Academy midshipmen marching to the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is a sight to be seen.
I look forward to joining Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Naval Academy Superintendent, Vice Admiral Ted Carter, as we welcome a large delegation from Sioux City and the Siouxland tri-state region to our water-front community with its own unique history and introduce you to my fellow “Annapolitans” who are eager to showcase the incomparable city we call home.
So, please join me and so many of your friends and neighbors from the heartland for the historic commissioning of USS Sioux City at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, November 17, 2018. We look forward to sharing an unforgettable experience on the banks of our Severn River and demonstrate the very same hospitality I have enjoyed on the banks of your Missouri River.
Frank Thorp, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a retired Navy rear admiral, is chairman of the USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee.