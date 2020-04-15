OTHER VOICES-CORONAVIRUS: During coronavirus, keep doing what works

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of us have officially hit that moment where we’re ready to “get back to normal.” But even though recent models indicate COVID-19 may be slowing across the Midwest, it’s important to keep doing what works — and that means staying home.

I’ve been a physician for more than 20 years, and this crisis is unlike anything I’ve experienced. There is simply no playbook, even as every health system does its best to remain prepared and pivot based on learnings each day. The truth is, viruses occur on their own timetables, with their own rules. COVID-19 is exceptionally challenging due to its highly contagious nature and the fact that vaccines and proven treatments don’t yet exist.

I’m also a father of three, and my wife and I are constantly thinking about the people on the front lines of this fight. For example, our oldest daughter works in a nursing home in Seattle, and I have colleagues across the U.S. trying to figure out how to best deliver care and keep physicians and team members safe.

Here’s what I do know.