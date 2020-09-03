OTHER VOICES-CORONAVIRUS: Here's some good news about COVID-19 from Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you’re finding it hard to stay positive as the pandemic continues to disrupt our lives, take heart. There are reasons to be hopeful.

Scientists across the country and the globe have been working tirelessly to improve how we identify, treat and prevent COVID-19. Some of that work is being done right here in Iowa. One of the many benefits of having an academic medical center in our state is that Iowans are among the first to have access to new COVID-19 treatments and clinical trials.

Here is some of the good news going on in Iowa that shows there really is light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel:

1. Vaccines for COVID-19 may be closer than you think.

A vaccine would make it easier for our immune system to quickly recognize the virus and create antibodies to fight it – potentially protecting us from getting sick or keeping those who do get sick from becoming severely ill. Scientists have readied several potential vaccines for testing in record time. This feat is truly remarkable - vaccines usually take years to develop and test, but we may have one or more within six months.