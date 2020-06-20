OTHER VOICES-CORONAVIRUS: It's safe to get orthopedic care to improve your quality of life

• Requirements of face shields for all staff members and masks for all patients and visitors.

• Changes to waiting rooms to accommodate appropriate social distancing.

While COVID-19 is still present in the community, we have entered a new phase of this pandemic. Health care is no longer all about COVID-19. Hospitals and clinics are probably safer than they have ever been. There is abundant capacity for patients to seek care and, if necessary, receive needed surgeries that will improve their quality of life. Patients and their doctors can work together to address chronic pain, a loss of ability to participate in activities important to them, and other common musculoskeletal problems.

At UIHC, we are now seeing many of the patients who were postponed in March and April. We can now schedule and fix the arm of that factory worker so he can return to work; the grandmother with the arthritic knee should have the ability to keep up with her grandchildren this summer; and that high schooler should have a chance at a collegiate athletic career.

We have gone through unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19 and we are all adjusting to a new normal. Today, orthopedic surgeons can once again help their patients decrease pain and improve their functional limitations so they can achieve their life goals.