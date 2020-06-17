OTHER VOICES-CORONAVIRUS: Labor leader: Put America's workers first

The COVID-19 economic crisis is threatening the finances of state and local governments, our public schools and the Postal Service - critical resources for America's communities. Again, this has a disproportionate impact on black communities. For example, black women make up 18.5% of public sector workers.

4. Keep America healthy - protect and expand health insurance for all workers.

Black Americans of all ages not only have persistently lower health insurance coverage rates, but they also are likely to have lost the insurance they already have during a pandemic with no end in sight. We need 100% federal support for COBRA extensions, preserving laid-off workers' health insurance, as well as free COVID-19 treatment.

5. Keep America competitive by hiring people to build infrastructure.

Our schools and hospitals, transportation, energy and telecommunications systems are key to the immediate job creation we need and to our long-term competitiveness. Communities of color suffer from crumbling infrastructure - and it needs updated and fixing now.