OTHER VOICES-CORONAVIRUS: Support livestock producers, ag workers during virus

Iowa’s livestock producers and agricultural workers are the backbone of our protein supply chain. Pork chops, steaks, ground beef, eggs, bacon, dairy products and other staples are on grocery shelves because of their tireless efforts. While their work is essential, especially in these uncertain times, they are facing plummeting market prices and soaring production costs.

The economic hit is clear looking at futures prices and impact studies. Cattle futures are down 29 percent since the first reported coronavirus case in China. Milk prices are down nearly 30 percent and hog futures have plummeted 39 percent. Graded egg prices are also down as much as 40 percent. A recent Iowa State University study predicts that coronavirus is going to cause massive losses to our entire ag economy. For livestock, they estimate losses of $658 million for fed cattle, $34 million for calves and feeder cattle, and $2.1 billion for hogs.

Essential agriculture workers extend beyond just those on the farm. We must remember and support those working in our plants that process our animals into the food we find in our grocery stores. Their hard work often goes unnoticed, but these workers are serving on the front lines to help keep people fed with quality, high-protein food.