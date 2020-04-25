OTHER VOICES-CORONAVIRUS: Support livestock producers, ag workers during virus

Iowa’s livestock producers and agricultural workers are the backbone of our protein supply chain. Pork chops, steaks, ground beef, eggs, bacon, dairy products and other staples are on grocery shelves because of their tireless efforts. While their work is essential, especially in these uncertain times, they are facing plummeting market prices and soaring production costs.
The economic hit is clear looking at futures prices and impact studies. Cattle futures are down 29 percent since the first reported coronavirus case in China. Milk prices are down nearly 30 percent and hog futures have plummeted 39 percent. Graded egg prices are also down as much as 40 percent. A recent Iowa State University study predicts that coronavirus is going to cause massive losses to our entire ag economy. For livestock, they estimate losses of $658 million for fed cattle, $34 million for calves and feeder cattle, and $2.1 billion for hogs.
Essential agriculture workers extend beyond just those on the farm. We must remember and support those working in our plants that process our animals into the food we find in our grocery stores. Their hard work often goes unnoticed, but these workers are serving on the front lines to help keep people fed with quality, high-protein food.
It’s especially important right now that all Iowans and every level of government do what’s possible to support these hard-working producers and all agriculture workers. They’re working overtime to fight food insecurity and supply chain disruptions.
Recently, President Trump and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue rolled out an initial plan to provide direct relief to producers impacted by these precipitous declines and to purchase about $3 billion in agricultural commodities with USDA funds. This is a good start, but more needs to be done to help producers survive until better times.
Going into the summer months, as additional relief measures are discussed, I encourage Congress to do more to show livestock producers that they understand the severity of this situation. Senator Joni Ernst and Senator Chuck Grassley have been fighting for more agricultural relief, and there has never been a more important time to have these two powerful voices at the table. Their advocacy has been key to securing billions in relief through the CARES Act, in addition to other funding to support our grain and biofuels producers.
As Iowa’s secretary of agriculture, I’ll keep fighting alongside our livestock producers and our agriculture workers for necessary support. Until federal assistance is delivered to help our farmers stay afloat, we’ll be working at the state level to ease logistics and regulatory hurdles, while still putting food and personnel safety first. Iowa farmers will rise to meet this challenge if we give them the right resources.
Mike Naig is Iowa secretary of agriculture.
