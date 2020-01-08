OTHER VOICES: County board chair addresses proposal for new jail

My fellow supervisors have elected me chairman of the Woodbury County board again this year, with the overshadowing topic set to be the proposal for a new county jail.
I want to explain the public information available to you regarding the anticipated March 3 referendum vote to approve/deny a bond issue to pay for a new jail, and the legal parameters. Opinions abound, but at this time I will share only facts regarding background and process.
In 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, an advisory committee has met with public agendas in order to address the sheriff’s concerns on jail capacity and our building services department’s concerns of design flaws preventing long-term repair. The calculation is similar to one you may make when deciding to finally buy a newer car rather than continue to put money into your old one. This point is different for everyone, but in contrast to your car, which you are free to maintain until it completely fails, a jail is subject to changing federal regulations that must serve not one opinionated person, but hundreds of employees and inmates. The jail has already been renovated twice.
Now serving my sixth year on the Board of Supervisors, I can say no single topic has been discussed more in public by board members, and in a more bipartisan tone, than this one. For four years, we’ve reached out to anyone willing to serve on advisory groups and tour the existing jail. It is these concerned citizens who have stepped up on your behalf and given us the recommendation we will be submitting to you, the voters of Woodbury County.
What began as a short-term goal to expand the current jail upwards was found to be impossible due to design flaws in the foundation. What then became a medium-term goal to modernize the current jail within the same space was found to be impossible due to design flaws in the placement of internal load-bearing structures, which also created a $23 million-plus price tag just to update the HVAC systems piece by piece because they’re basically entombed in the structure. Several years past their normal life, their failure is a “when,” not “if” question.
What’s left is a long-term goal to build and operate a jail outside of downtown with the capacity to earn significant income from housing federal prisoners as opposed to the zero income we currently enjoy. The calculus is no different than buying a bigger home than you “need” because you intend to rent out part of it to cover your mortgage.
You have free articles remaining.
The income potential is so dramatic that it could make this virtually net-neutral to taxpayers over 20 years. But it is not guaranteed. Also not guaranteed is that the HVAC systems will keep on ticking another 30 years against the laws of physics.
I’ll be concise: Iowa law requires a public vote to approve a new jail because its cost is over a $1.2 million threshold. But when a 30-year-old air handler fails, the transporting, guarding and housing of the existing inmates elsewhere is multiples of that $1.2 million. This is why you are being asked this question, and this is why it costs us more to fix HVAC systems in a jail than your own home.
Passage requires over 50 percent of the vote because the county and Sioux City cooperated to form an “Authority,” a separate legal entity with members Rocky De Witt (Woodbury County), Bob Scott (Sioux City) and Ron Wieck (public). Without formation of the "Authority," 60 percent approval would have been required.
According to Iowa Chapter 346.27, these three gentlemen set the election date, issue the bonds, hire the architect, approve the plans and execute the project. There has been talk about Woodbury County pushing the election date back to September. I would remind everyone the county and city already unanimously relinquished that authority. Those three gentlemen must meet and decide.
Whether the vote passes or fails, I will ensure this process is transparent. To that end, I have committed to include an item at the end of each weekly agenda of the board, allowing time for any interested constituents to voice their questions, concerns, comments, or simply to listen to the discussion we will have as elected officials and department heads. Our Tuesday weekly meetings are normally held in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse at 4:30 pm and are broadcast on YouTube.
Years’ worth of reports, memos and meeting minutes are also one click away at www.woodburycountyiowa.gov (“LEC Expansion”).
Lastly, borrowing rates are low and construction cost increases are around 10% each year we wait. I still haven’t stated an opinion — that’s a fact.
Matthew Ung is chairman of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.