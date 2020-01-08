OTHER VOICES: County board chair addresses proposal for new jail

My fellow supervisors have elected me chairman of the Woodbury County board again this year, with the overshadowing topic set to be the proposal for a new county jail.

I want to explain the public information available to you regarding the anticipated March 3 referendum vote to approve/deny a bond issue to pay for a new jail, and the legal parameters. Opinions abound, but at this time I will share only facts regarding background and process.

In 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, an advisory committee has met with public agendas in order to address the sheriff’s concerns on jail capacity and our building services department’s concerns of design flaws preventing long-term repair. The calculation is similar to one you may make when deciding to finally buy a newer car rather than continue to put money into your old one. This point is different for everyone, but in contrast to your car, which you are free to maintain until it completely fails, a jail is subject to changing federal regulations that must serve not one opinionated person, but hundreds of employees and inmates. The jail has already been renovated twice.