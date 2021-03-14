OTHER VOICES: Deb Haaland gives tribes a long-overdue seat at the table

Editor's note: A version of this column originally appeared in the Omaha World Herald.
There is an infamous picture amongst Midwestern tribes. It is from 1948 and it depicts the U.S. secretary of the interior signing a document that allowed a dam to be built on a North Dakota tribe’s land. In the picture the leader of the tribe is wiping away tears because he knew that by the stroke of a pen, his people had lost 155,000 acres of their prime river bottom land.
The land, timber and wildlife that had supported this tribe and its people for thousands of years were gone. The tribe’s loss was just the opening act. Four more dams were eventually built on the Missouri River to control flooding. Three of those dams flooded another 242,000 acres of prime tribal lands.
The dams were built to protect people downstream, including the Sioux City area, from extreme flooding. The tribes had a lot of land, but very little political power. Therefore, tribal lands became an easy target of these projects. These actions killed the nascent agricultural economies of these tribes. It also destroyed their cultural connection to the land, created historic trauma and led to the economic hopelessness that still plagues tribes and their communities today.
But there is hope. President Joe Biden recently named New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland to be his next secretary of the interior. Haaland is a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo and one of the first two Native American women ever to be elected to Congress. Her appointment is a historic moment for tribes and is celebrated as a key step toward having more control over our own lands.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs is part of the Department of the Interior. While many tribal members have headed the Bureau of Indian Affairs, no tribal member has ever been a Cabinet secretary, let alone interior secretary.
Haaland’s appointment is not without some controversy. During her confirmation hearings, several senators with mining and oil and gas industries in their states were on the verge of browbeating her during their questioning. She was composed and professional, but the whole thing was uncomfortable to watch. The image of these older white men representing their states’ economic interests by attempting to strong-arm a Native woman fell just short of triggering of past trauma for natives. I actually yelled at the TV while it was on CSPAN — a first for me.
The whole point of the controversy was that the senators assumed that because Haaland was a Native American, she would be against energy development. Natives are not against energy development per se. A significant portion of our country’s natural resources are located on tribal lands, and energy development is a very important industry for tribes all throughout our country. This is especially true in the West and Alaska.
Most tribes do not mind reasonable and environmentally sound energy development. We just do not want to be exploited and have our cultural and environmental issues ignored. There is a saying that if you are not at the table, you are on the menu. In 1948, tribes were on the menu and they lost hundreds of thousands of acres and part of their way of life. In 2021, it is our hope that tribes will not just be at the table, but that we will have a seat at the head of the table.
I have no doubt that Haaland will balance the competing economic, environmental and tribal interests and find a path forward for all Americans. After all, she is a strong Native woman who tops the list of freshmen in Congress for the most bipartisan bills. She is known for her abilities to collaborate and find solutions, and I have no doubt she will continue to do the same as secretary of the interior.
Lance Morgan is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the tribe's economic development corporation. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Harvard Law School.