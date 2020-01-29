OTHER VOICES: Democratic candidates should talk more about Trump's trade war

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowa farmers aren’t the only ones hard hit by Trump’s trade war. Last year, because of tariffs, total exports of U.S. soybeans to China fell by over $9 billion. In November 2018, China didn’t import a single American soybean. We were selling more soybeans in 2016. Trump has said China promised to buy more of our agricultural products through this phase one deal, but promises don’t put food on the table. And Trump hasn’t been known to keep his promises.

Now, Iowans who voted for Trump are reconsidering their support for the president. Trent Thiele, president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association and a Trump voter, said tariffs prevented him from expanding his business. Worse, he had to downsize: because of low prices, he couldn’t grow soybeans this year. He said that Iowans are frustrated and that “some are going to be losing interest” in backing Trump. Thiele said his vote for Trump depends on him ending the trade war.