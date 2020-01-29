OTHER VOICES: Democratic candidates should talk more about Trump's trade war

There’s less than a week left until the Iowa Democratic caucus, which kicks off the presidential election season. On Feb. 3, Democratic voters in our state will decide who they want as their nominee to beat Donald Trump. Democratic candidates, unlike Trump, have rolled out numerous policy proposals on healthcare, education, and foreign affairs, among others. Iowa voters have noticed that Democrats haven’t had sufficient opportunities to thoroughly discuss an issue impacting the lives of Iowa’s farmers, business owners, workers and consumers: Trump’s trade war with China.
Trump promised that tariffs would revitalize our blue-collar industries, but we’ve seen the opposite. In DeWitt, the Black Cat Wear Parts factory, which produces construction blades, laid off most of its workers because of steel tariffs. It had to pause its expansion plans and cut back its business, reducing factory output by about 80 percent. To avoid tariffs, it had to move its production to Canada. So much for Trump’s “America First” slogan. His tariffs are now forcing Iowa businesses to move jobs to other countries in order to keep their doors open.
Iowa farmers are facing even more daunting consequences from Trump’s tariffs. In retaliation to U.S. tariffs, China tariffed our soybeans, making our crops unappetizing to buyers abroad. Iowa farmers are facing $409 million in retaliatory tariffs. Lindsay Greiner, president of the Iowa Soybean Association, said his revenues dropped by $80,000 because of the trade war. It’s now “a physical and mental challenge,” as one farmer described it, for them to plant their crops. Soybean farmers, who make Iowa the largest producer of the crop, have seen their prices nosedive since the start of the trade war.
Iowa farmers aren’t the only ones hard hit by Trump’s trade war. Last year, because of tariffs, total exports of U.S. soybeans to China fell by over $9 billion. In November 2018, China didn’t import a single American soybean. We were selling more soybeans in 2016. Trump has said China promised to buy more of our agricultural products through this phase one deal, but promises don’t put food on the table. And Trump hasn’t been known to keep his promises.
Now, Iowans who voted for Trump are reconsidering their support for the president. Trent Thiele, president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association and a Trump voter, said tariffs prevented him from expanding his business. Worse, he had to downsize: because of low prices, he couldn’t grow soybeans this year. He said that Iowans are frustrated and that “some are going to be losing interest” in backing Trump. Thiele said his vote for Trump depends on him ending the trade war.
This presents an opening for Democratic candidates to win over hesitant Trump voters with buyer’s remorse in a state that could be up for grabs this year. The trade war is an unpopular issue that could be a wedge between business-minded Republicans and President Trump come November. Republican voters, who support economic growth, don’t like that Trump is hurting American businesses and workers — and it might just sway some of them to vote for a Democrat instead. And the same is true for Republican leaning farmers in Iowa who are watching their entire way of life be slowly destroyed by the trade war.
President Trump will be in Iowa on Jan. 30, which gives candidates the opportunity to stand up for Iowa businesses, workers, families, and farmers, who are all impacted by this ongoing trade war, and promise that, if elected, they will remove these harmful tariffs and find another way to hold China accountable. A solid plan to end tariffs would grow our economy and help Democrats flip Iowa this November.
Penny Rosfjord of Sioux City is a member of the Iowa Democratic State Central Committee. She previously served as the chairwoman of the Woodbury County Democratic Party.