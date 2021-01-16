OTHER VOICES: Discontinue Native mascots, imagery in Iowa

In NFL stadiums and in the high school bleachers of Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Florida, Washington, and every state in between, we have witnessed an evolution in mainstream views on the use of Native American mascots, nicknames, and imagery. Our Iowa school districts and communities have an opportunity to be on the forefront of this movement and should likewise evolve beyond the use of Native mascots.

The use of Native symbols and likenesses is inarguably degrading and hurtful to Native people, who are forced to see themselves reduced to mere caricatures and forced to see their cultures co-opted for purposes divorced from Native self-determination.

For nearly 30 years, mental health professionals have noted that the use of Native mascots is measurably detrimental to Native people. For this reason, agencies like the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, the American Sociological Association, the Modern Language Association, the National Education Association, the American Psychological Association, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association have adopted rules intended to eliminate or discourage the use of Native mascots. Continued use of Native mascots in light of this recognized harm simply has no place in the just society that Iowa’s schools are designed to foster.