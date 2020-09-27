OTHER VOICES: Don't let red tape stifle benefits of biotechnology

There’s no turning back the clock on technology in agriculture -- and that’s positive news for the environment, human health, animal welfare, and American economic strength. Where we once knew little about topics like genetics, precision breeding, and foreign animal disease, today we have access to a wealth of innovations that can yield significant benefits.
The results of what technology can do for people, animals, the environment and food are astounding. In terms of food production, biotechnology innovators have developed a pig that is resistant to African Swine Fever (ASF). A recent Iowa State University study found that an ASF outbreak in the US would cost our farmers $50 billion in losses, so any innovation to avoid such a calamity is invaluable to our state, which produces 22.7 million hogs every year. Precision breeding, another advancement, boosts efficiency on the farm by increasing output per animal.
We’ll continue to need these innovations to feed a growing population with fewer resources. U.S. agriculture has already been on a remarkable trend of doing more with less. Between 1948 and 2015, total farm output grew 170 percent while the inputs used to grow food and fuel only grew by 7 percent, according to a USDA Economic Research Service study.
We should never let unnecessary bureaucratic delays or red tape stifle the positive progress we’ve made when it comes to biotechnology. Our ability to innovate is at the core of what makes America such a dynamic, dominant force in global food and agriculture while remaining resilient in the face of challenges like zoonotic diseases or climate change.
To keep American innovation charging full speed ahead, we need to make sure that our system for approving animal biotechnology advancements is science-based, transparent and efficient.
One of the best ways to do this would be to let the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lead regulatory oversight of biotechnology-derived food animals, leaving non-food and biomedical animals in the purview of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). USDA officials understand animal science better than anyone in government does, and they should lead on issues that affect farmers and animal biotechnology. Additionally, for many innovators, decisions from FDA that are unpredictable or disproportionate to the risk posed by the products being evaluated are enough to totally sap the energy from a worthy project. Anything less jeopardizes America’s role as a global leader on startups, R&D investment and high-paying jobs.
As the Iowa secretary of agriculture, I’ll keep advocating for changes at the state level to unleash the brainpower and ingenuity I see across Iowa in our ag companies and our research universities. When Iowa’s state resources need federal support, we also have tremendous leadership in U.S. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, so I’ll also keep collaborating with them on state-federal efforts to let biotechnology flourish in a way that allows all of us to benefit.
Republican Mike Naig is Iowa secretary of agriculture.
