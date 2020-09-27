OTHER VOICES: Don't let red tape stifle benefits of biotechnology

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s no turning back the clock on technology in agriculture -- and that’s positive news for the environment, human health, animal welfare, and American economic strength. Where we once knew little about topics like genetics, precision breeding, and foreign animal disease, today we have access to a wealth of innovations that can yield significant benefits.

The results of what technology can do for people, animals, the environment and food are astounding. In terms of food production, biotechnology innovators have developed a pig that is resistant to African Swine Fever (ASF). A recent Iowa State University study found that an ASF outbreak in the US would cost our farmers $50 billion in losses, so any innovation to avoid such a calamity is invaluable to our state, which produces 22.7 million hogs every year. Precision breeding, another advancement, boosts efficiency on the farm by increasing output per animal.

We’ll continue to need these innovations to feed a growing population with fewer resources. U.S. agriculture has already been on a remarkable trend of doing more with less. Between 1948 and 2015, total farm output grew 170 percent while the inputs used to grow food and fuel only grew by 7 percent, according to a USDA Economic Research Service study.