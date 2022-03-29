OTHER VOICES: Ducking Nebraska GOP gubernatorial debates is no way to show that you're a leader

Last week, four Republican candidates for governor met in a Lincoln television studio to discuss issues affecting Nebraska’s present and future.

Their debate was broadcast to potential voters all across the state, who heard the four talk about whether the state should build a $270 million prison. Voters heard their views on the merits of a $500 million canal-and-reservoir project to get water from the South Platte River in Colorado. They learned what the four thought about creating a vast new lake near the Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln.

Pretty important stuff, with major implications for the state that Brett Lindstrom, Theresa Thibodeau, Charles W. Herbster and Breland Ridenour want to lead for — at least — the next four years.

But Jim Pillen, another GOP candidate who wants to be governor, was a no-show.

Instead, Pillen held his own tele-town hall at the same time as Thursday’s Nebraska Public Media debate, safely distanced from having to answer questions in a forum where his rivals could challenge him.

Pillen has signaled that he won’t do any future debates before the May primary. And speaking for Pillen, his campaign manager dismissed debates as “political theater” compared to Pillen’s efforts to reach voters directly, as well as offering some silliness about how the “liberal media” might ask questions about “liberal topics.”

Interesting that none of the other Republican candidates felt they had to duck Thursday’s debate because of those fears.

In fact, over many years, countless candidates from all political parties in lots of campaigns have been willing to debate. They accept that they might have to answer a question they might not like, or deal with an opponent who criticizes them. Confident leaders who believe in their ideas can handle that.

One of the early heroes of the Republican Party, Abraham Lincoln, became famous for the series of seven debates known as the Lincoln-Douglas debates. Long before television, thousands of spectators attended as the two men verbally battled over slavery issues. Lincoln’s eloquence in 1858 enhanced his national standing and helped him win the presidency two years later.

More recently, Ronald Reagan famously outshined Jimmy Carter in their 1980 debates, including his memorable “there you go again” reply when Carter picked at Reagan’s record. Did his quip amount to “political theater”? Maybe. But it also demonstrated his humor and command of the situation.

Every candidate has plenty of opportunities to hold town hall meetings, virtual or not. They can meet with small groups of voters in living rooms, local cafes or meeting halls. They can hold large rallies — or knock on individual doors. And, of course, they can and do spend vast sums on carefully-crafted television ads intended to package their image just right.

No debate ever prevented a candidate from using any of those strategies.

Most candidates are willing to debate their rivals. And why shouldn’t they? It’s an opportunity to reach more of the public with their message. A chance to prove that they understand issues. A test of their ability to stand up to possible criticism and make a compelling case for what they believe.

In short, it’s one way to see if a candidate has what it takes to lead.

Pete Ricketts stepped up to the plate in a crowded field when he ran for governor eight years ago. Donald Trump faced an even bigger set of GOP rivals on debate stages in his race for the 2016 presidential nomination, and then took on Hillary Clinton in general election debates. Debates didn’t keep them from victory.

Last week, Lindstrom, Thibodeau, Herbster and Ridenour participated in this longstanding political tradition. They answered questions and demonstrated that they could to be part of a statewide conversation about Nebraska’s current needs and future direction. They proved that they deserve attention and consideration by Nebraska voters.

Win or lose in May’s Republican primary, those four showed that they are leaders.

