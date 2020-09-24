OTHER VOICES: During pandemic, Iowans are experiencing a form of bullying

About 15 years ago, the Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention partnered with Doctors Garie and Ruth Namie of the Workplace Bullying Institute to sponsor the first workplace bullying study in America. Our work, in addition to supporting domestic violence prevention programs, had focused, and still focuses, on school bullying and cyber bullying. We sponsored the Emmy-nominated 2012 film “Bully,” as well as others, to shed more light on the problem.

But early on, I wanted to take the work further and to see what more we could find out about adult bullies in the workplace or bullying from those in positions of power.

A CEO of an organization can create either a healthy workplace or a workplace filled with fear, confusion and anxiety. Our governor is the state’s CEO and what I’ve been seeing recently concerns me deeply for all Iowans.

Many of the decisions made early in the spring by the state of Iowa in response to the coronavirus were good ones. I still do not agree with not ordering a stay-at-home, nor do I agree with the tragic lack of monitoring of meat packing plants. But something was being done. Something.