OTHER VOICES: Elder fraud: An unconscionable crime

With age often comes wisdom, experience and, unfortunately, the threat of being targeted by scammers.
Elder financial abuse, also known as elder fraud, is a type of crime that specifically targets seniors. This fraud — uniquely unconscionable and harmful to one of our most vulnerable populations — has the potential to quickly drain the finances of someone who has led a hard-working, productive life.
Elder fraud affects roughly one in ten seniors. Every year, scammers steal about $3 billion from these seniors. Unfortunately, only 1 in 44 elder fraud cases are reported to law enforcement, often because elderly victims are too ashamed to come forward or believe that no one can help them. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, victims of elder fraud lose, on average, $34,300.
Seniors can be more susceptible to fraud for a number of reasons. They are products of a more trusting generation. They are often less familiar with technology. Their memories and decision-making skills may be waning. When feeling isolated or lonely, they are more likely to pick up the telephone when a fraudster calls. Fraudsters know all of this. Fraudsters also know many seniors have built a “nest egg” to support themselves.
Armed with this information, fraudsters bombard seniors with their schemes. Scammers employ the notorious grandparent scheme where they call older adults and pretend to be a grandchild in severe distress. The victims then wire large amounts of money to their “grandchild,” and never speak of it to other family members. Fraudsters tell victims they have won the lottery, but their prize cannot be claimed without first making a substantial tax payment. Others prey on seniors’ need to manage their savings by proposing a bogus investment opportunity. Medicare is a common false pretense, with scammers stealing personal information and bank account access under the guise of ensuring the victim continues to receive Medicare payments. Some seniors are even victimized by predatory family members who have gained control of the seniors’ financial affairs.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is fighting for our seniors. Just this month, the department announced its latest sweep in its years-long effort to pursue and punish elder fraud. In 2018, the DOJ announced the largest elder fraud crackdown in U.S. history, charging more than 200 defendants who combined caused more than half a billion dollars of losses. Locally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa leads a Regional Elder Justice Task Force for the DOJ prosecuting a full range of elder fraud cases – from phone scams to power-of-attorney abuse.
Our diligence is needed now more than ever. Iowans 65 and older account for more than 16 percent of the state’s total population. Throughout the country, there are roughly 10,000 people turning 65 every day. The DOJ is dedicated to criminally prosecuting elder fraud, but it’s everyone’s duty to help prevent these unconscionable crimes.
Family members, friends, caretakers, neighbors and financial industry professionals are the first and best defense. By paying careful attention to our seniors’ financial decisions and activities, many of these frauds can be avoided or interrupted before irreparable damage is done.
Peter Deegan is United States attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.