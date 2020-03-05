OTHER VOICES: Elder fraud: An unconscionable crime

With age often comes wisdom, experience and, unfortunately, the threat of being targeted by scammers.

Elder financial abuse, also known as elder fraud, is a type of crime that specifically targets seniors. This fraud — uniquely unconscionable and harmful to one of our most vulnerable populations — has the potential to quickly drain the finances of someone who has led a hard-working, productive life.

Elder fraud affects roughly one in ten seniors. Every year, scammers steal about $3 billion from these seniors. Unfortunately, only 1 in 44 elder fraud cases are reported to law enforcement, often because elderly victims are too ashamed to come forward or believe that no one can help them. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, victims of elder fraud lose, on average, $34,300.

Seniors can be more susceptible to fraud for a number of reasons. They are products of a more trusting generation. They are often less familiar with technology. Their memories and decision-making skills may be waning. When feeling isolated or lonely, they are more likely to pick up the telephone when a fraudster calls. Fraudsters know all of this. Fraudsters also know many seniors have built a “nest egg” to support themselves.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}