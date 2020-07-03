OTHER VOICES: EPA should reject latest 'anti-farm maneuver' by oil companies

Rather than enforce the ruling, the EPA is now considering retroactive waivers, designed to create a mock paper trail covering years as far back as 2011. As a result, new exemptions would be considered “extensions” rather than fresh handouts, so court-ordered limits would not apply. The exemptions aim to rewrite history, with the sole purpose of sidestepping the law and pushing more U.S. biofuels out of the marketplace.

It’s an absurd and transparent tactic designed to bend the law beyond recognition – all to help oil companies claim handouts covering years they reported millions or billions in profit. Biofuel and farm leaders are furious. Senator Joni Ernst has promised a “renewed effort within my office and Senator Grassley’s office now since hearing just the really unsatisfactory answers” from the EPA.

But time is running out. It took years for farm communities to win their court victory ending the EPA’s abuse. Over that time, billions of bushels of grain demand were lost, siphoning income away from farm families and biofuel producers alike.